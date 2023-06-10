India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 4: Labuschagne Gone, Aus 147/5

Same old, same old!

Picking up the odd early wicket has not really been a difficult task for India in this game, with Usman Khawaja departing early in the first innings, David Warner in the second, and Marnus Labuschagne getting out very early today.

Yet, Rohit Sharma's bowlers have not been able to pick wickets in clusters, like the Aussies have done. Result? Cameron Green and Alex Carey are looking fairly settled. Australia are 147/5.