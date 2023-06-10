India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 4: Labuschagne Gone, Aus 147/5

India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
Australia ended Day 3 on 123/4, with a lead of 296 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja has been India's most influential bowler in this innings.
Cameron Green and Alex Carey are currently out at the crease.
India vs Australia Live Score: Green, Carey Steady Innings
Same old, same old!
Picking up the odd early wicket has not really been a difficult task for India in this game, with Usman Khawaja departing early in the first innings, David Warner in the second, and Marnus Labuschagne getting out very early today.
Yet, Rohit Sharma's bowlers have not been able to pick wickets in clusters, like the Aussies have done. Result? Cameron Green and Alex Carey are looking fairly settled. Australia are 147/5.
India vs Australia Live Score: Labuschagne Departs Early
EARLY WICKET!
Exactly what Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and every Indian fan would have hoped for. Marnus Labuschagne did not trouble the scorers one bit today, failing to add to the 41 runs he scored overnight. Umesh Yadav managed to take the ball away from the industrious batter, getting an outside edge which was taken by Cheteshwar Pujara, albeit in not the most orthodox of slip-catching styles.
Australia are 124/5.
India vs Australia Live Score: Time To Play
Right, then! The Indian bowlers are ready, or so it seems. Up against them will be a steep climb, with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green holding fort for Australia. One good session can help the men in blue get back in the game, but on the flip side, a solid first session could significantly increase Australia's chances of a win.
Huge couple of hours ahead.
India vs Australia Live Score: What Will Be a Good Score for Australia To Defend?
The lead Australia currently have – 296 runs – is much higher than the highest fourth innings chase at the Oval, of 263 runs. Yet, it is quite clear that they will target at least the 400-run mark, if not more, with Justin Langer telling the broadcasters how the wounds of Rishabh Pant's miracle in the miraculous Gabba chase are yet to be healed completely.