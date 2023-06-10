ADVERTISEMENT

WTC Final 2023: What Happens if Match Is Drawn? Will Reserve Day Come Into Play?

WTC Final 2023: Though we do have a reserve day, it can be used only on certain conditions.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Cricket
2 min read
The 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being contested between India and Australia, is nearing its conclusion. At the start of Day 4, Australia enjoy a mammoth lead 296 runs, with six wickets in hand.

Should Australia manage to replicate their first innings' bowling display, the coveted mace will be going Down Under. However, there are also high chances of the match resulting in a draw, with only two days of play remaining.

What Will Happen if the Match Is Drawn?

If the match is drawn, India and Australia will be declared as joint-winners. Though Australia managed to top the table during league stage, they will have to share the accoldate with India, should the match not produce a winner.

Do We Have a Reserve Day?

Yes, we do. Monday, 12 June, has been earmarked as the reserve day. However, this reserve day will only be used if rain or weather conditions affect the game.

Will the Match Go Into Reserve Day if No Winner Is Produced on Day 5?

ICC have mentioned that the reserve day will only be used only if weather causes a stoppage in the game, and it will not be used to produce a winner in case of a possible draw. Hence, should the game end on a draw after Day 5, the reserve day will not be utilised.

However, if the match gets closer towards producing a winner, the umpires might allow 30 minutes of additional play. Notably, we have had a few overs less than the stipulated 90 on all days of the game so far.

sports and cricket

