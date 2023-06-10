WTC Final 2023: Kohli-Rahane’s Resilient Partnership Inspires Hope For India

Australia looked to be in a prime position to win the World Test Championship (WTC) Final when they declared on 270/8 and set India a daunting target of 444, something which has never happened in the successful fourth innings chase in history of Test cricket.

But Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership on yet another day of gripping Test cricket action and took India to 164/3 at stumps on Day 4, keeping India alive in the chase with 280 runs needed on the final day of the match on Sunday, 11 June.