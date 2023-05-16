IPL 2023: ‘Getting Dhoni’s Autograph an Emotional Moment,’ Says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that it was a very emotional moment for him when he took the autograph from skipper MS Dhoni on his shirt during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last league match at the Chepauk on Sunday, 14 May.

Despite their six-wicket defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last home game of IPL 2023, the occasion was special for Chennai Super Kings and their fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.