West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After losing the 1st and 2nd T20 matches against West Indies, the men in blue is all set to face off the rival team in the 3rd T20I match today on 8 August 2023.

The IND vs WI 3rd T20I will be played at the National Stadium, Guyana. For team India, this match is extremely crucial to win, if they want to retain their chances of winning the series.

Let us read about the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.