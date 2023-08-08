West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After losing the 1st and 2nd T20 matches against West Indies, the men in blue is all set to face off the rival team in the 3rd T20I match today on 8 August 2023.
The IND vs WI 3rd T20I will be played at the National Stadium, Guyana. For team India, this match is extremely crucial to win, if they want to retain their chances of winning the series.
Let us read about the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.
When Will Be the India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played today on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.
Where Will Be the West Indies Vs India 3rd T20I Played?
The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I will be played at the National Stadium, Guyana.
At What Time Will the WI vs IND 3rd T20I Start?
The IND vs WI 3rd T20I will start today at 8 pm IST.
Where To Watch the IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming?
The WI vs IND 3rd T20I will be live streamed on JioCinema and Fancode app.
When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be live telecasted on the DD Sports channel in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)