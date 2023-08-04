India vs WI, 1st T20I: Bowlers Help West Indies Beat India by 4 Runs, Take Lead

Impressive performances by bowlers especially pacers helped West Indies beat India by fours runs in the first T20I and take 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday, 3 August.

An impressive collective performance from bowlers helped India restrict West Indies to 149/6 in 20 overs after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Rovman Powell (48) and Nicolas Pooran (41) top-scored for West Indies as other batters couldn't stay long on the crease.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), Arshdeep Singh (2/31) got two wickets each while skipper Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one wicket apiece.