India vs WI: Tilak Varma Credits Rohit Sharma’s Guidance for Successful Start

"For me the turning point has been the IPL. The performance has helped me to play for India. Going forward I would like to continue it," he further added.

Tilak also dedicated his celebration after reaching his maiden T20I fifty to Rohit's daughter, Samaira. He expressed his close bond with little Samaira and shared how he had promised her that he would dedicate his celebration to her whenever he achieves a maiden century or a fifty.

"It was towards Sammy (Samaira), Rohit bhai’s daughter. I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her.