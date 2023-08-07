ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Korea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India vs Korea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Check the date, time, venue, and live streaming details for India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Hockey
1 min read
India vs Korea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 has begun already and India will face South Korea in the fourth-round match of the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

India has secured one of the top positions and moved to the top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia. India has two wins and a draw in the tournament while Korea has a single win and two draws.

Both teams have played over 50 matches of which India has won 35 of them while Korea won 11 matches with 12 draws. Let's know the live-streaming details for India vs South Korea in Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Also Read

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Live Streaming Details

When will India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Monday,7 August 2023. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

Where can we watch India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live on TV?

India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can we watch India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live online?

India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Also Read

West Indies Vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

West Indies Vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and hockey

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×