India vs Korea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 has begun already and India will face South Korea in the fourth-round match of the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

India has secured one of the top positions and moved to the top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia. India has two wins and a draw in the tournament while Korea has a single win and two draws.

Both teams have played over 50 matches of which India has won 35 of them while Korea won 11 matches with 12 draws. Let's know the live-streaming details for India vs South Korea in Asian Champions Trophy 2023.