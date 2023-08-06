West Indies Vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: The IND vs WI 2nd T20I is all set to take place today on Sunday, 6 August 2023. The match will be played at the National Stadium, Guyana.
After losing the 1st T20I against West Indies, team India will definitely try their best to make the series 1-1. In the previous match, West Indies fast bowlers Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Obed McCoy shared six wickets between them as the West Indies defeated a young India team by four runs in a nail-biting match.
Let us check out the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When Will Be the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played today on Sunday, 6 August 2023.
Where Will Be the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Match Played?
The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will be at the the National Stadium, Guyana.
At What Time Will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Start?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will start at 8 pm IST.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Match?
The IND vs WI 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on Fancode and JioCinema app in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs West Indies T20I Match?
The IND vs WI 2nd T20I match will be live telecasted on the Doordarshan Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)