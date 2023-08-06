West Indies Vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: The IND vs WI 2nd T20I is all set to take place today on Sunday, 6 August 2023. The match will be played at the National Stadium, Guyana.

After losing the 1st T20I against West Indies, team India will definitely try their best to make the series 1-1. In the previous match, West Indies fast bowlers Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Obed McCoy shared six wickets between them as the West Indies defeated a young India team by four runs in a nail-biting match.

Let us check out the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.