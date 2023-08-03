India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs WI Live

When will the first T20 match between India and West Indies be played?

The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, August 3.

Where will the first T20 between match India and West Indies be played?

The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time will the first T20 match between India and West Indies begin?

The first T20 match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20 match between India and West Indies?

The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be broadcasted on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

Where can I catch the first T20 match between India and West Indies live online?

The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be live-streamed on FanCode and JioCinema app and website.