ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: Teams, Matches, Live Streaming, Telecast & More

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to host the tenth edition of Under 19 Asia Cup that starts from today on Friday, 10 December 2023. Like the previous edition of ACC U19, the cricket tournament will take place in Dubai, UAE across three different venues, including Dubai International Cricket Stadium, ICC Academy Oval 1, and ICC Academy Oval 2.

A total of 8 teams will clash in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2023 tournament to win the title. These teams are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Japan, and Nepal. All these teams have been categorized into two groups - Group A and Group B. 15 matches will be played in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, and this includes the semi-final and final matches also.

Let us check out the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 schedule, teams, groups, matches, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.