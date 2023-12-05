Join Us On:
WPL Auction 2024: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Women's Premier League Live

Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2024 will take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
WPL Auction 2024: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Women's Premier League Live
Hindi Female
Women's Premier League 2024 Auction: The auction of second edition of TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 is anticipated to start in February or March next year. The first edition of Women's Premier League was won by Mumbai Indians after defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match.

A total of 165 players from 5 franchises including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go under the hammer during the auction. 104 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.

Each team has capacity of taking 30 players with 9 slots reserved for overseas players. Besides, the number of total capped players is 56, while as the uncapped players is 109.The team with the highest purse of Rs 5.95 crore balance is Gujarat Giants. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse balance of Rs 2.1 crore. Delhi Capitals will go into the auction with a purse balance of Rs Delhi Capitals.

Talking about the retained and released players of WPL 2024, according to a report by BCCI, " While 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, 29 players were released from their existing squads."

Women's Premier League Auction 2024 Date

The WPL Auction 2024 will take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023.

Women's Premier League Auction 2024 Time

The WPL Auction 2024 may start after 2:30 pm IST. The exact timing is yet to be announced.

Where Will the Women's Premier League Auction 2024 Take Place?

The WPL Auction 2024 will take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Telecast of Women's Premier League Auction 2024?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Women's Premier League Auction 2024?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.

