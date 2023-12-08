PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings and Rankings of Teams in Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. Twelve teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in this Kabaddi tournament for the title. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates are among the top teams of PKL 2023. Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 16 points. They have won 2 out of 3 matches played so far. Patna Pirates who are at position 2 have 2 points after winning both the matches played till date.

Let us check out the latest PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the rankings and standings of all teams.