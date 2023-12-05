Meet Moumita Mondal, a Tea Seller’s Daughter Making Waves in Athletics

The smile on Subhash Chandra Mondal’s face was distinct. It did not stem from abounding euphoria, but from tranquilising relief. The conclusion was aided by evidence, for I had seen the same smile only a few hours ago.

My chauffeur, Rajesh Sharma, sported the same smile. Albeit initially seemed perplexing – contentment is unlikely to be the primary emotion evoked when one has to drive on ramshackle roads for three hours – the explanation justified the smile.

Rajesh Sharma was smiling, as he recently met his daughter after a year, during his trip to Bihar for Chhat Puja. Subhash Chandra Mondal was smiling, as he was meeting his daughter after a year.