Singapore Open 2023: Date, Schedule, and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

The Singapore Open 2023 is set to be played from 6 June to 11 June. The Indian contingent will be led by PV Sindhu. It is important to note that the Singapore Open is the second Super 750 tournament on the BWF World Tour. Badminton fans are excited to watch the Singapore Open 2023. It will be live streamed for the viewers in the country so one should take note of the dates and timings to watch the tournament.
As per the Singapore Open 2023 schedule, the first round will be played from 6 June - 7 June. The second round will take place on 8 June, followed by the quarter-finals on 9 June. The semi-final is scheduled to happen on 10 June and the finals will happen on 11 June. One should know the important match dates.
Here is everything you should know about the Singapore Open 2023 which is scheduled to start soon. Know the dates, timings, and live streaming details in India to see your favourite badminton players in action.
What are the dates of the Singapore Open 2023 badminton tournament?
The Singapore Open 2023 tournament is scheduled to take place from 6 June to 11 June, according to the schedule.
When will the Singapore Open 2023 matches begin?
The Singapore Open 2023 matches are scheduled to start at 10 am local time for the first few days. Viewers in India can watch the live matches at 7:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Singapore Open 2023 live for viewers in India?
Badminton fans in India can watch the Singapore Open 2023 live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from 7 June.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Singapore Open 2023 in India?
Viewers in India can watch the Singapore Open 2023 live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website for free on the scheduled dates. One can watch the live streaming of the matches on the official YouTube channel of BWF TV.
Badminton fans can watch the live matches from anywhere they want via the above-mentioned websites.
