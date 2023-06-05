IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Date, Time, Squad, Live Streaming Channels & App Here

The ICC WTC Final 2023 is set to feature Australia vs India. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final is scheduled to take place from 7 June to 11 June. The finals will be conducted at the Kennington Oval Stadium, London and the winning team will lift the ICC Test trophy. India and Australia won the two top spots in the ICC WTC points table. Now, they have qualified for the final match of the event that will happen soon.
Fans are excited to watch the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final to see who will lift the trophy. While Australia participated in a total of 19 test matches, India took part in 18 test matches during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Australia has secured the first position in the points table and India is second.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final that will happen soon. Know the live streaming details before the matches begin on the scheduled dates.
Who is playing in the India squad for WTC 2023 final?
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat will play in the India squad.
Who is playing in the Australia squad for WTC 2023 final?
Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Mitchell Starc will play in the Australia squad for WTC final.
What is the date and time of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final?
IND vs AUS WTC final 2023 is set to take place from 7 June to 11 June. The test match is scheduled to start at 3 pm.
What is the venue of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final?
The India vs Australia WTC 2023 final will take place at Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia WTC 2023 final in India?
You can watch IND vs AUS WTC final 2023 live broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from anywhere they want. Make sure to remember the match dates and timings.
