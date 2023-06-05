IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Date, Time, Squad, Live Streaming Channels & App Here

The ICC WTC Final 2023 is set to feature Australia vs India. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final is scheduled to take place from 7 June to 11 June. The finals will be conducted at the Kennington Oval Stadium, London and the winning team will lift the ICC Test trophy. India and Australia won the two top spots in the ICC WTC points table. Now, they have qualified for the final match of the event that will happen soon.

Fans are excited to watch the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final to see who will lift the trophy. While Australia participated in a total of 19 test matches, India took part in 18 test matches during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Australia has secured the first position in the points table and India is second.