Sudirman Cup 2023: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu to Lead the Indian Side
Sudirman Cup 2023: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be leading the Indian national team for the mixed team tournament
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The 2023 Sudirman Cup is all set to be played in Suzhou, China from May 14-21 and World No. 9 HS Prannoy and two time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be leading the Indian side during this prestigious tournament.
The senior national selection committee made the announcement on Tuesday as India look to make a podium finish for the first time in the Mixed team tournament.
“Sudirman Cup is a prestigious tournament and the selectors have picked the best squad after studying the domestic and international results. We are confident that this team will challenge for a medal this year,” said Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra.
The men's team had created history by winning the Thomas Cup last year and marking it as India's first-ever podium finish in the tournament.
For this tournament, India has been named under Group C, accompanied by competitors like Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia. With such powerful opponents in their group, the Indian team will have to make sure that they first clear the knockout stage to achieve their aim.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also be seen in action during this event. Earlier he had to bow out of the Asian Mixed Team championship due to an injury. His return will empower the men's doubles squad, increasing India's chances to grab a medal. Talking about the women's doubles squad, the very experienced Ashwini Ponnappa will be seen in action along with her new partner Tanisha Castro while All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be the other pair participating. PV Sindhu will be accompanied by Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles squad and Kidambi Srikanth will be keeping Prannoy's company in the men's singles squad.
Indian Squad For Sudirman Cup 2023
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and badminton
Topics: Badminton PV Sindhu Sudirman Cup
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.