Thailand Open 2023 Badminton Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and More

Thailand Open 2023 Badminton Tournament will start from 30 May and end on 6 June in Bangkok.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Badminton
1 min read
Now that the Malaysia Masters and Indonesia Masters is over, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is all set to kick start the Thailand Open Badminton 2023 tournament.

From today, Tuesday, 30 May, the 11th tournament of Thailand Open Badminton will take place till 4 June in Bangkok. After the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters, the Thailand Open Badminton, this is the Super 500 event of the season.

In the Men's Singles draw, Chinese's Taipei's Chou Tien Chen will be the top seed

Chinese’s Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen will be the top seed in the Men’s Singles in the tournament. World No.2 An Se-young will lead the Women’s Singles draw.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action in the upcoming Thailand Open Badminton tournament.

Let us read about the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Other Details Below.

When Will the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 Start?

The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will start from today on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

When Will the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 End?

The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will end on Sunday, 4 June 2023.

Where Will the Thailand Open 2023 Take Place?

The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Thailand Open 2023?

The Thailand Open will be live streamed on the BWF TV and official You Tube channel of BWF.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Thailand Open 2023 in India?

The live telecast of Thailand Open can be watched on the Sports 18-1 channel.

badminton

Topics:  BWF   Thailand Open 

