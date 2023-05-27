CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Live Streaming & Telecast: When, Where & How To Watch

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Match Live Streaming and Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the IPL 2023 Final match will be played tomorrow on Sunday, 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The final match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Before the final battle between CSK and GT starts, there will be an IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony event that will start at 6 pm. In the event, well-know Bollywood actors and singers are expected to perform and grace the occasion.
Currently, Gujarat Titans are leading the IPL 2023 Points Table with 20 points. They have won 10 and lost 4 matches so far. On the other hand, CSK are at second position in the points table with 17 points, after winning 8 and losing 5 matches out of 14.
When Is the IPL 2023 Final Match Between CSK and GT?
The IPL 2023 final match between CSK and GT will be played tomorrow on Sunday, 28 May 2023.
Where Will Be the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Played?
The IPL 2023 final match between CSK and GT will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
At What Time Will the CSK vs GT IPL Final Start?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final will start at 7:30 pm on Sunday.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of CSK vs GT IPL Final?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2023 Final Between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?
The IPL 2023 final match between CSK and GT will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
