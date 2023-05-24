LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Playoff Live: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians are ready to play against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff round. As per the latest official details, LSG vs MI IPL 2023 is set to take place on Wednesday, 24 May. Cricket fans in India should take note of the match date, time, and other important details if they want to see which team will win on Wednesday. All the important details are available here for interested viewers.

