Podcast | ‘India Is Now Global And Leading The Change’: Raghav Bahl on Think.NXT
But, why should YOU follow 'Think.NXT With Raghav'?
On our latest podcast, we have The Quint’s Editor-In-Chief, Raghav Bahl, discussing our latest offering – Think.NXT With Raghav.
Now, you may be curious as to what is Think.NXT With Raghav. From our perspective, India has often lagged in securing a global space when disruptive change has happened in the past. Think.NXT With Raghav is an attempt to provide a platform where conversations about the future happen, from a unique Indian lens.
Moreover, Bahl believes that in the 21st Century, India is capable of exuding large influence over development in any and all spheres, whether it is regulatory architecture, technology or artificial intelligence.
In this podcast, Bahl talks about how India is not just capable of participating in this change, but also leading the evolution that the world is witnessing. The aim of Think.NXT With Raghav is to remain boundless and keep the conversation going.
A Little Peek Into Our Upcoming Episodes
You can expect conversations on cryptocurrency as a phenomenon -- if crypto can ever replace the concept of money as we know it. We will also talk about privatisation of industries, which has been an age-old conversation but how is it different in this Century?
In another episode, Bahl has spoken of India’s unexplored reserve of rare earth metals, and how China leads the world in terms of electronic goods only because it hit the nail on rare earth metals first.
Recalling an anecdote, Bahl said, “I remember when I was in school, I heard someone during a debate say that 50 years out, the color of this world will be coffee."
"I finally understand what that means today,” he quipped, as he gave another glimpse into the conversation around population and migration.
But, why should YOU follow Think.NXT With Raghav? Because this is a platform for any individual who believes they have a role to play in the 21st Century, not just as individuals, but also as representatives of India. To quote Bahl, “It’s a global search, it’s a global quest, but from Indian eyes.” This pretty much sums up our agenda!
Stay tuned for Think.NXT With Raghav only on The Quint.
