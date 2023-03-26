ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Vivaan Shah Talks About SRK, Naseeruddin Shah and His New Book

Listen to the full podcast to find insights from Vivaan's life and art.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this special podcast, we talked to Vivaan Shah, an actor, a playwright and a novelist, about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'. He also talked about the relationship between his father Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, his love for theatre, and why he stopped drawing comic books.

podcast

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Books   literature 

