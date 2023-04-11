Podcast | Why Was JB Kripalani Against Nehru, After Helping Him Become PM?
And why did JB Kriplani, the first Congress president of independent India, leave the Congress?
In this podcast, we get to know why JB Kripalani, the man who helped Nehru become India's Prime Minister, moved a no-confidence motion against him. And why did Kripalani, the first Congress president of independent India, leave the party? Also, why was Gandhi opposed to Kripalani's marriage?
Find out all of this, and more, in this episode of Siyasat.
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history.
