Podcast | Should We Be Worried About ChatGPT and DALL-E? AI Researcher Explains

(This episode of The Big Story is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that takes a closer look at the possibilities unlocked by Artificial Intelligence in various sectors and walks of life, where the technology stands today, and the challenges ahead.)

If you've spoken to a friend or a colleague for over an hour in the past month, it is highly likely that the words Artificial Intelligence (AI) have come up. While we have been hearing about these technologies for a while now, there are some new AI tools that have blown up on social media. Some cases in point – ChatGPT, DALL-E, Midjourney, and more.