The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Trump Chennai in Last-Ball Thriller
Chennai’s chase saw Devon Convoy top score with 50 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed with a valuable 19-ball 31.
Yet another last-ball thriller to decide the outcome of a match and on Wednesday night, it was MS Dhoni's Chennai that finished on the wrong end of the result, losing to Rajasthan by 3 runs at the Chepauk.
Playing his 200th match as Chennai captain, MS Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan in to bat. Jos Buttler once again top-scored for the team with 52 and Devdutt Padikkal added another 38 to help the team post 175/8. Ravindra Jadeja finished with 2/21.
Chennai’s chase saw Devon Convoy top score with 50 and Ajinkya Rahane once again contributed with a valuable 19-ball 31. After 15 overs, Chennai were 113/6 as Dhoni entered the chase, and the team needed 63 runs from 30 balls.
Adam Zampa’s 18th over went for some big runs with Dhoni hitting him for a four and a six. Jason Holder’s 19th over went for 19 runs and in the end, 21 were needed off the last 6 deliveries. Two wides to start by Sandeep Sharma and then Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes. 6 were needed off the last 2 deliveries as Jadeja took a single and then Dhoni was on strike with 5 needed, but he managed just a single as Rajasthan won the match and moved to the top of the standings.
