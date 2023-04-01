ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast| The Macro Problem of Microplastics (ft. Shreya Sharma & Sadhika Tiwari)

Did you know that neither non- vegetarians nor vegetarians are safe from microplastics being found in their food?

Anjali PalodPrateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On this episode of The Big Story, we attempt to uncover the truth about microplastics. We sit down with Shreya Sharma, a researcher pursuing her Masters from Imperial College in London, and Sadhika Tiwari, an ex-Quintee who is currently a freelance climate journalist, to know why microplastics are actually a macro problem.

Did you know that microplastics are intentionally added to our products? Or that neither non-vegetarians nor vegetarians are safe from microplastics being found in their food? Is there a form of plastic even more dangerous? And why did we discuss Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants? We bet you’re curious, so make sure to tune into the full episode!

Also Read

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food
ADVERTISEMENT

You can check out the first episode of The Big Story 2.0 on AI, art and ethics, and the second episode on judiciary and journalism here.

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Microplastics   The Big Story 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×