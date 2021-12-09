ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone Wants to Know How Much I Earn, It's Disrespectful: Bhuvan Bam

For all those people who wants to know how much popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam earns, please watch this video

Bhuvan Bam is back from Spain after meeting the cast of Money Heist and while speaking to The Quint, he said that he wasn't worried about talking to the cast but he was worried about the cold. He also opened up about one of the most difficult years of his life, 2021, since he lost his parents to COVID. Yet, he made sure he got back to shooting Dhindora post lockdown. Bhuvan also tell us what keeps him motivated.

Talking about Dhindora, Bhuvan said, "This is something that I had dreamt of. This is something I'd missed, I could achieve and present. Dhindora is that project of mine. Now that the eighth episode is out, the viewership has increased because they wanted to binge it."

He also addressed the big question everyone asks: How much does Bhuvan Bam earn? Well, here's his reaction to all those people asking him this, "Even I don't know. There is no fixed income on YouTube."

