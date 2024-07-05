Unlike the Last 10 Years, Rahul Won't Let Parliament Be a Cakewalk for Modi

A word must also be said on Rahul Gandhi taunting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for greeting Modi with bent shoulders and himself with just a firm handshake. A message has to go out that the Speaker is an institution of the Constitution and not a loyalist from the PM's party – much as that fact cannot be denied. It is in such brownie point-scoring that Rahul Gandhi has shown that he is no longer the pappu or balak buddhi (immature person) that he has been portrayed to be by Modi and his party colleagues.

The fact that a horrible stampede at a religious gathering killed more than 120 people at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh even as Parliament was having its first debate in a new Lok Sabha is a grim reminder that governance matters more than rhetoric. Against the backdrop of the collapse of airport roofs in three cities, and a shaky start to a new compendium of criminal procedures (the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita) shows that a third term for Modi, much as he would claim an electoral hat-trick, is not an easy turf to play on.

As they say in cricket, the pitch starts turning as a match progresses. Wickets fall, catches are taken, and matches are lost when the powers that be bat more with political strokes than governance drives.

(The writer is a senior journalist and commentator who has worked for Reuters, Economic Times, Business Standard, and Hindustan Times. He can be reached on Twitter @madversity.