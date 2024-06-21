NEET/NET: Corrupt Elements Outside the System Must Not Be Allowed to Derail It

Of course, no system is ‘foolproof’ and there will be anomalies, but these must be minimised, and corrupt elements external to the system must not be allowed to derail it. In fact, the system must lead from the front. since it is more empowered, having both experience and expertise.

In conclusion, the fate of both examinees and the system that examines rise or fall together. Neither can move forward without the honest and sincere effort made by the other.

The following verse from a poem sums up the sentiment well:

Wish all would realise

That our success is owed to many

And many the cause of our defeats

No boat sinks on its own

Neither reaches the shores alone

Let’s lessen the gaps between the boats

Fulfil our commitments in reaching each to the shore

(Source: Shashi Motilal, Ek Chuski Chai Ki, Puri Pyaali Pyaar Ki)

[Dr. (Ms.) Shashi Motilal (Retd.) Professor of Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Delhi, India, obtained her PhD from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, USA in 1986. She has been Visiting Faculty at the University of Akron , Ohio, USA and Carleton University, ON, Canada, TERI University, New Delhi and IIT/Delhi and IISP, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.]