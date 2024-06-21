NEET/NET: Corrupt Elements Outside the System Must Not Be Allowed to Derail It

Examinations have always been regarded as the ultimate touchstone to test the knowledge, skill, aptitude, and tenacity, in short, the overall ‘ability’ of a person to perform to their best in a field of study, and/or for a position that they have been trained for. And, since there are likely to be more aspirants than there are positions, examinations become the most objective, fair, and accurate method of selecting the right candidate(s) by eliminating those who do not meet the standards set by a team of experts.
And, when the competition is set among nationwide aspirants numbering in lakhs, there is an institution set up by the government that is responsible for conducting such public examinations. It is obvious that such an institution must have an enormous responsibility because there is so much at stake for all the stakeholders involved, primarily the examinees.
In India, this important responsibility falls squarely on the NTA (National Testing Agency) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It has the mammoth task of not only ensuring the timely conduct of public examinations, but more importantly, ensuring their ‘fairness’ at every stage right from the setting of the question paper, the evaluation of the answer scripts, and the declaration of results.
An important aspect of fairness is the element of ‘secrecy’ as far as question papers are concerned. In the NEET-UG 24 examination (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test), this was compromised as there were allegations of paper leaks, raising serious concerns about the sanctity of the examination process. And, to make matters worse, the recent UGC NET (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test), also conducted by the NTA, was cancelled the day after the exam on grounds of ‘compromised integrity’.
These two serious incidents have put the NTA in the dock where it is now accountable and answerable to all stakeholders, students above all. The outrage amongst students has spilt onto the streets in nationwide protests. Many PIL cases have been filed in the courts and the matter is now sub judice. It is hoped, that in due course of time, the matter will be resolved legally.
But, the NEET UG 24 and the UGC NET cases force us to reflect on a subtler point — a point, perhaps known, but not well-recognised, yet. It is that of the relation between the ‘agent’ and the ‘patient’ of the public examination system, where the former, the ‘agent’, stands for the system (the NTA) that examines, and the ‘patient’ stands for the examinees. Our understanding of this relationship needs a review.
Right from the early years of schooling, examinations have been an intrinsic part of growing up for everyone — these may have been formal school examinations or simple tests that one faced where one may have been competing for small opportunities like finding a place in the local cricket team or getting selected for a part in a school's dramatics team, etc.
Hence, examinations are routine and generally do not cause much stress. However, where the stakes are high (as NEET, NET etc), there is not only more aspiration, more effort, more expectations involved but also more expenses.
Dreams of making it ‘big’ are woven around these factors, especially for those at the cusp of starting their professional careers. For, besides the students, their family, friends, teachers, and sometimes even the community and village are all hoping for that ‘break’ that would bring name and fame to them. It is this zeal that carries examinees through the arduous trials and tribulations of examinations.
Students who are preparing for important public exams are often told of the epic teaching of the Bhagvad Gita where Krishna mentors Arjuna thus: Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou Kada Chana — You have the right to perform your actions, but you are not entitled to the fruits of the actions. Ma Karma Phala Hetur Bhurmatey Sangostva Akarmani — Do not let the fruit be the purpose of your actions, and therefore, you won’t be attached to not doing your duty.
The lesson for the aspiring student in this verse is clear — you ought to make the best effort and the result will take care of itself, that the daunting enormity of the goal and the difficulties in attaining it should not deter or fail you in performing your duty of studying.
However, with the NEET and NET fiascos, it appears that the student alone is not the only player in the game. The system or process through which the efforts of students are channelised to fructify into the desired result for some, and a failed opportunity for others, is also a crucial player.
The system is as much duty-bound as the aspirant. Both are bound by their respective dharmic duties. So far, it seemed that only students were solely responsible for their successes or failures, and mentored accordingly. The integrity of the examination system was a foregone conclusion — it was always supposed to be unquestionably impeccable.
But, recent facts have disproved that.
The NEET and NET lapses should be an eye-opener to this revelation that both the ‘agents’ and ‘patients’ of this time-tested method based on merit, viz examinations, run on two wheels that must move in tandem. The faith and trust in the system that enables some to reach their goals and some to get up and try again and again, must be restored.
It is not enough for the NTA to say that it took ‘proactive’ notice by cancelling the UGC NET exam. This defence does not compensate for the loss of time and effort and other collateral damages that students may have incurred.
Of course, no system is ‘foolproof’ and there will be anomalies, but these must be minimised, and corrupt elements external to the system must not be allowed to derail it. In fact, the system must lead from the front. since it is more empowered, having both experience and expertise.
In conclusion, the fate of both examinees and the system that examines rise or fall together. Neither can move forward without the honest and sincere effort made by the other.
The following verse from a poem sums up the sentiment well:
Wish all would realise
That our success is owed to many
And many the cause of our defeats
No boat sinks on its own
Neither reaches the shores alone
Let’s lessen the gaps between the boats
Fulfil our commitments in reaching each to the shore
(Source: Shashi Motilal, Ek Chuski Chai Ki, Puri Pyaali Pyaar Ki)
[Dr. (Ms.) Shashi Motilal (Retd.) Professor of Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Delhi, India, obtained her PhD from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, USA in 1986. She has been Visiting Faculty at the University of Akron , Ohio, USA and Carleton University, ON, Canada, TERI University, New Delhi and IIT/Delhi and IISP, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)