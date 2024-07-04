As Three New Criminal Laws Come Into Effect, Is India's Justice System Ready?

Concerns about civil rights are also being raised by the advent of ambiguous crimes that grant substantial police authority. The increase of police custody from the 15-day maximum specified in the CrPC to a maximum of 90 days is one such significant modification to the BNSS.

As per Section 167(2) of the CrPc, a maximum of 15 days in police custody was required for an accused person before they may be taken to judicial custody, or jail. This was done to reduce the possibility of forced confessions and torture during detention, as well as to encourage the police to finish their investigations on schedule.

The phrase "otherwise than in police custody" was removed from clause 187(3) of the BNSS, thereby enabling the police to hold an accused person for up to 90 days for any offences stated in the BNS.