Most Victims of Hathras Stampede are Women. We Must Address This Gender Aspect

The unprecedented and avoidable mass tragedy in Hathras that occurred at a 'satsang' of a self-proclaimed and self-styled godman aka ‘Bhole Baba’ has once again exposed the vulnerability and gullibility of a section of society and the dangers they are exposed to – in this case, women and their dependent children.

As many as 121 people (mostly women and children) have died and many more injured due to the sheer negligence of the local administration and the organisation behind the event.