PM Modi's Speech: A Display of His Refusal to Accept the New Power Dynamics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to recognise the shift in political dynamics after the 2024 general elections is truly inexplicable.

He could have been spared a bruising start to the 18th Lok Sabha had he shed his ostrich-like approach to his flawed mandate which has left him without a majority of his own for the first time in 10 years.

As it is, his insistence that Modi 3.0 is a seamless continuum of Modi 2.0 earned him the indignity of being shouted down by a numerically stronger and energised Opposition during his first major speech in the Parliament in his third tenure.

Modi spoke for more than two hours while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address. And all through his lengthy address, the Opposition kept up an incessant chant of 'Save Manipur' and 'Bharat Jodo'.