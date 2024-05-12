Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

For Deccan Chronicle, Pavan K Varma talks about his recent trip to Kashmir and the growth in several sectors, whether its tourism or sale and exports of apples, to gauge the reception by Kashmiris on the developments and life since Article 370 abrogation. He states that many Kashmiris said they are happier due to increased tourism, the response to whether they have accepted Article 370 abrogation is difficult to discern, adding that there is unhappiness too with the bifurcation of the state and the delay in holding democratic state elections.

The prosperity is also being marred by the perceived policy of the BJP against Muslims.