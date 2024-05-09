Contrasting Visions for Women Empowerment in India's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

While political manifestos abound with promises of women's empowerment and progress, the ground reality often paints a starkly different picture. From the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, numerous schemes have faced hurdles ranging from operational inefficiencies to inadequate resource allocation.

The disparity between lofty promises and tangible outcomes underscores the need for greater accountability, transparency, and sustained efforts to bridge the gap between rhetoric and reality. As the nation prepares for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, it's imperative to heed the lessons of the past decade and commit to meaningful action that translates into tangible improvements in the lives of women across India.

(Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Economics, Dean, IDEAS, Office of Interdisciplinary Studies, and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), O.P. Jindal Global University. He is a Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics, and a 2024 Fall Academic Visitor to Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Oxford. Aditi Desai is a Senior Research Analyst with CNES and a Team Lead of its Infosphere Team, This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)