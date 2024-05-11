'Slap on Our Faces': Why Lakhimpur Kheri Victims' Families Are Angry With BJP

Ever since 3 October 2021, Paramjeet Kaur (35) has not lived a day when she doesn't shed a tear for her late husband. Every time she speaks of him, she chokes up. "Daljeet had told me he would come back by the evening," Paramjeet, crying, told The Quint.

Daljeet Singh was one of the eight people killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and even as headlines have moved on, time has stood still for the families of the victims in this case.

The video of cars crushing the farmers on Tikunia road in Lakhimpur Kheri went viral back then, the farmers were wrapping up their protest against deputy chief minister's Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit amid the now-repealed farm laws, but for some, it was a fatal death.

This included four farmers, one journalist, two BJP workers and the driver.

The vehicle which mauled the farmers allegedly belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of BJP MP and Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Adding insult the injury of the victims' families, almost two and half years later, the main accused Ashish Mishra is out on bail and-Ajay Mishra Teni, has been renominated by the BJP from the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. It votes on 13 May in the fourth phase of polling.

The Quint travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Dhaurehra to meet the families.