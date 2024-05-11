The Complications of Delimitation and Representation in Punjab

When the constituent assembly was elected in 1946, Punjab had an 8.22% share or 32 out of 389 seats. After the members from Sindh, East Bengal, Balochistan, West Punjab and the North West Frontier Province withdrew to form the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in June 1947, the reduced state of Punjab that remained in India was left with a representation of 6.35% i.e. 19 out of 299 seats. In the first general elections of 1951-52, Punjab had 4.70% (23 out of 489 elected seats) representation. Its representation was marginally reduced in the next two elections, 4.45% (22 out of 494 elected seats) in the 1957 and 1962 general elections.

The Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 was the next watershed moment in the region’s history. It further reduced the area of Punjab state and redistributed it into three states– some areas remained in Punjab, part of it was merged into Himachal Pradesh and a part formed the new state of Haryana. The Lok Sabha seats were also distributed among these states and the absolute numbers were embedded in the Act. Punjab was to get a fixed number of 13 Lok seats as per the Act and it has remained so ever since, even though the total number of seats in Lok Sabha has increased in the ensuing decades further decreasing Punjab’s proportional representation in the Lok Sabha. The representation of the state was 2.50% (13 out of 520 seats) in the 1967 general election, 2.51% (13 out of 518 seats) in the 1971 general election and 2.40% (13 out of 542 seats) in the 1977 general election. In the current election of 2024, Punjab will send 13 Members of Parliament (MPs) out of the 543 total elected Lok Sabha MPs giving her a representation of 2.39%.