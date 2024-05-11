Heeramandi: A Far-fetched Show With No Essence of Authenticity

The male characters, both Indian and British, are quite predictable and not very exciting. The bunch consisting of Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Mark Bennington, Jason Shah etc are desire-driven pawns in the hand of these courtesans. As predictable, these men prove devious with the occasional brutal streaks, as most men are generally depicted in women-centric stories.

With the exception of Indresh Malik who brilliantly etched the role of Ustaad, a eunuch and pimp, with the tragic tenderness of a melancholic woman and the intricacy of a greedy middleman. Other notable mentions are that of Farida Jalal and Anju Mahendroo who made it to the screen after a long hiatus. Also, Sonakshi Sinha plays the double role of Rehana, the precursor of the Kotha.

The series culminates with a war cry of the courtesans of the area, against zalim British hukumat and hukmaraan, as they sing and march in solidarity towards the jail, where Aditi’s character dies in front of a firing squad.

Word for the wise: those interested in a somewhat real portrayal of Heeramandi, please watch the Pakistani movie- Bol. This movie is an answer to the cultural and linguistic illogicalities of Bhansali’s sham of a Heeramandi.

(Dr Sanchita Bhattacharya is a Research Fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute for Conflict Management. She has co-authored the book “The Taliban Misrule in Afghanistan: Suicide Brigades, the IS-K Military Strength and its Suicide Vehicle Industry”, along with Musa Khan Jalalzai. Her core area of research is Madrasa Education in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)