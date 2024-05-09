Even as Ceasefire is Underway, Israel’s Rafah Attack Shows War is Far From Over

First, the good news. Hamas on 6 May, Monday, agreed to the ceasefire plan hammered out in Cairo. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh intimated about this to leaders in Qatar, Iran, and Turkiye, who have endorsed the decision.

Egypt and Qatar are said to have mediated the plan. The US has also approved of it. Israel, has, however, protested, saying there had been changes made to the original proposal which had not been communicated to it.

According to media reports, the proposal endorsed by Hamas includes three 42-day-long phases of a ceasefire, an influx of aid to Gaza, the return of 33 Israeli hostages, and the release of 30 detained Palestinian children and women by Israel for each Israeli hostage.