Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing his column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram underscores the various aspects of Congress Party's manifesto, majorly its stance on Constitution, caste census, minorities, youth and jobs, women and federalism.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he writes, "A statement can also conceal the true intention of the maker. False prophets make false statements The statements that haunt Mr Narendra Modi are 'I shall put Rs 15 lakhs in the bank account of every Indian,' 'I shall create 2 crore jobs a year' and 'I shall double the farmers' incomes,' among others."