Will Katchatheevu Regress Into a Situation Akin to the Maldives or Nepal?

Domestic politics have a direct and immediate bearing on external perceptions. Winning domestic politics does not necessarily lead to winning perceptions internationally. It is an unavoidable relation and reaction given the global highway of interconnectivity. Therefore, the recent calls of concern on the state of our democracy by the United States, Germany, and even the United Nations are only natural outpourings.

But the consequences of the tenor, optics, and insistences of Indian politics are most sensitively imagined and reacted to in its contiguous neighbourhood, given its overarching size and impact. If it gets perceived to be overbearing or intimidating, then it gives rise to what they call on the Nepali streets as the ‘Big Brother’ syndrome. It’s not a healthy phenomenon to linger on, as it can germinate a sharp and vocal ‘anti-India’ constituency.