Well Begun but Not Yet Done | On the MVA Seat-sharing Deal in Maharashtra

Earlier this week, after months of hectic parleys, the tripartite opposition alliance — the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finalised a seat-sharing deal. The Shiv Sena (UBT) clinched 21 seats while the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP] walked away with 17 and 10 seats respectively.

On paper, despite the vertical splits in the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar-led outfits, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi seems to be by far the most formidable alliance that has been stitched together against the (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP in this election.

Apart from the fact that Maharashtra accounts for as many as 48 seats — next only to Uttar Pradesh, the inking of the deal assumes great significance. It also provides a template for non-BJP opposition forces to set aside their differences and rally against the saffron party.