The Interplay of Food Security, Economic Perception and Govt Policy in India

In India, the paradox of food insecurity persists despite agricultural abundance. With over 1.4 billion people, nearly 14 per cent suffer from undernourishment, highlighting deep-rooted challenges in access and distribution. Empowering small farmers through education, technology access, and irrigation is extremely essential for improving the food security scenario in India along with expanding targeted food security programs like the Public Distribution System (PDS) is crucial for reaching vulnerable populations.
Government’s Efforts to Increase Food Security
Recognising citizens’ inherent right to — the inherent right of its 1.4 billion citizens to access adequate food, the Indian government instituted the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in 2013. This pivotal legislation signals a critical shift towards a rights-based approach to food security. The NFSA extends subsidised food grains to approximately two-thirds of India's populace, categorising beneficiaries into Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH). AAY households, representing the most impoverished, receive 35 kilograms monthly at heavily subsidised rates, while PHH families access five kilograms per person. NFSA's subsidised pricing of rice, wheat, and coarse grains renders these essentials affordable, particularly for low-income households. This initiative not only guarantees food security but also addresses the needs of vulnerable sections, representing a significant leap towards inclusive development.
It has been observed that even as Odisha has a better record on implementation of the Act, the Centre’s disbursal of food grains to it is alarmingly less in comparison to what goes out to UP and Bihar which perform poorly on executing the legislation. This dichotomy highlights a complex interplay of factors shaping resource allocation. Odisha's smaller population size relative to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar likely contributes to its lower grain allocation, despite its commendable implementation efforts. Moreover, variations in socioeconomic indicators such as poverty rates and malnutrition levels across states influence allocation decisions, potentially favouring regions with greater needs. Political dynamics and historical considerations also play a role, as certain states may receive preferential treatment in resource distribution. Addressing this incongruity necessitates a nuanced approach that considers equitable distribution based on both implementation performance and demographic and socioeconomic realities across states.
The second scheme that was introduced during the Covid period was Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, providing free food grains to migrants and the poor. Its phases ran from April to June 2020 (Phase I), July to November 2020 (Phase II), May to June 2021 (Phase III), July to November 2021 (Phase IV), and December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase V). Under this scheme, the center supplies 5kg of free food grains monthly to the poor, in addition to subsidized ration provided under NFSA. Phase VI, from April to September 2022, entails an estimated additional food subsidy of Rs 80,000 Crore.
Increasing the quantity of grain disbursed through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) significantly bolsters nutrition and fortifies food security for citizens. Firstly, augmenting grain provisions directly translates to expanded access to essential dietary staples, vital in meeting basic nutritional requirements. This enhanced access alleviates the risk of hunger and malnutrition, particularly among economically disadvantaged segments of society.
Furthermore, a surplus of grains empowers households to diversify their diets, allocating resources toward acquiring supplementary food items such as fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Such dietary diversity is pivotal for ensuring balanced nutrition, mitigating deficiencies in crucial vitamins, minerals, and proteins, and consequently bolstering overall health outcomes, particularly in vulnerable demographics like children and pregnant women.
Moreover, heightened grain accessibility contributes to bolstering food security by shielding households from the adverse impacts of food shortages and market price fluctuations. A reliable supply of subsidized or free grains enables individuals and families to navigate economic crises and emergencies with greater resilience, reducing the prevalence of food insecurity within communities.
People’s Perception of Price Level in India
According to an RBI Consumer Confidence Survey, People's perception of price increases in the coming year a survey conducted by the RBI tells us that across income brackets, concerns about price increases permeate Indian households. Among those earning less than Rs 5,000 a month, 79 per cent anticipate higher general prices, exacerbating financial strain and jeopardising basic needs. Even those in the Rs 5,000-10,000 category, 80% expressed apprehension over price hikes, impacting their living standards. Surprisingly, even among those earning between Rs 50000 to less than Rs 100000, 80 per cent foresaw inflationary pressures, indicating a broad understanding of economic dynamics and highlighting the pervasive influence of price fluctuations on consumption patterns and financial planning.
Among different demographics, attitudes toward future price increases vary significantly. Daily workers, accustomed to fluctuating wages, show minimal concern, with only 8 per cent anticipating inflation. Their familiarity with income volatility potentially shapes this perspective. Conversely, salaried employees, benefiting from stable monthly incomes, express heightened apprehension, with 24.1 per cent expecting price hikes. This group's awareness of economic trends likely drives their concerns. Notably, housewives, responsible for managing household expenses, exhibit the highest worry, with 36.3 per cent foreseeing price increases. Their acute sensitivity to changes in the cost of living directly influences budgeting and family welfare decisions.
A prevailing concern looms among young working adults in India, with a substantial 79 per cent in both the 21-29 and 30-39 age brackets anticipating a rise in inflation over the upcoming year. This collective apprehension underscores a significant worry about escalating prices within the working-class demographic.
The potential consequences of rising inflation weigh heavily on this segment, known for its limited disposable income and stringent budgets. Such individuals may face the grim prospect of curtailing essential expenses or compromising their standard of living should inflation persist in its upward trajectory.
The pronounced percentage of respondents foreseeing inflation suggests that their views may be rooted in past encounters with price surges or current economic indicators. These factors likely shape their perceptions and fuel their concerns regarding the impending economic landscape.
People's Perceptions and Food Security
The prevalence of food insecurity amplifies the impact of people's perception of rising prices. Across various income brackets, concerns about price increases permeate Indian households, highlighting the pervasive influence of price fluctuations on consumption patterns and financial planning. Even among those earning relatively higher incomes, such as individuals aged 30-39, a substantial proportion anticipates inflationary pressures, reflecting widespread apprehension.
The link between food security and price perception is particularly pronounced among vulnerable demographics. For daily wage workers, accustomed to income volatility, concerns about rising prices may be tempered by their familiarity with financial instability.
Conversely, salaried employees, reliant on stable monthly incomes, express heightened apprehension, as price hikes threaten their purchasing power and standard of living. Similarly, housewives, responsible for managing household expenses, exhibit the highest level of worry, given their acute sensitivity to changes in the cost of living.
The perception of rising prices compounds the challenges of ensuring food security for all citizens. As prices increase, the affordability of nutritious food becomes a growing concern, particularly for low-income households. Inefficient storage and distribution systems exacerbate this issue, contributing to substantial wastage and further limiting access to food.
Policy Implications and Recommendations
To ensure better Food Security in our country, the policymakers must strongly analyze and plug certain gaps identified in the existing policies. Starting with the Implementation Gaps of existing schemes, one of the foremost concerns is the ” allocated to Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the loss translates to thousands of crores to the exchequer. This poses a serious challenge in ensuring the success of any scheme
In addition to this, the deficient redressal of complaints and poor target achievement has been a consistent issue. Officials within the PDS system find it difficult to identify a set of individuals as the due to overlapping and incorrect information, resulting in inconsistencies in the functioning of the scheme
Moving forward, Public Distribution Systems in India need to be revamped immediately, and some major steps have been taken in this direction. To quote some examples, it would be “Linking of Aadhar Card with Ration Cards” the proposal to have to name a few, and they have been successful to some extent.
But some fundamental changes have to be made on this front, including “Strengthening existing Infrastructure” because Leakages and diversion of funds or essential items can be reduced only through strengthening of infrastructure of PDS systems across the countries, this includes digitizing every system and undertaking stringent security checks at all levels.
So, to increase public confidence in the Public Distribution System, the government must be proactive and focus on controlling the prices of essential items, also, the private players must be engaged to increase the efficiency of functioning and the “End Distribution System”. Food security is an important indicator of the well-being of the country, therefore, governments must place emphasis on ensuring the proper supply of food to their citizens
Conclusion
In conclusion, the intertwined dynamics of food security and people's perceptions of rising prices underscore the multifaceted challenges facing India's population. Despite agricultural abundance, persistent food insecurity persists, affecting nearly 14 per cent of the population. The prevalence of undernourishment alongside inefficient distribution systems and substantial wastage of food highlights the urgent need for comprehensive solutions.
Government initiatives like the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) play crucial roles in addressing food insecurity by providing subsidized or free food grains to vulnerable populations. However, disparities in resource allocation and implementation efficiency persist, as evidenced by the discrepancy between states in NFSA grain distribution.
Moreover, people's perceptions of rising prices further exacerbate the challenges of ensuring food security, particularly among vulnerable demographics such as daily wage workers, salaried employees, and housewives. Addressing these concerns requires collaborative efforts between policymakers, farmers, and the public to implement sustainable solutions that enhance production, minimize waste, and ensure equitable access to safe and nutritious food for all citizens. Only through concerted efforts can India overcome the paradox of food insecurity and pave the way toward a healthier, more prosperous future for its 1.4 billion citizens.
(Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Economics, Dean, IDEAS, Office of Interdisciplinary Studies, and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), O.P. Jindal Global University. He is a Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics, and a 2024 Fall Academic Visitor to Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Oxford. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
