Recalling Ramalingam Raju's Satyam Scam From January 2009

The Institute of Directors is a hallowed body whose members occupy the boardrooms of the top companies. Apart from other activities, it confers a series of Golden Peacock Awards each year to corporations that a distinguished jury picks up.

In 2008, the chairman of the jury to finalise the Golden Peacock Awards was the retired Chief Justice of India P N Bhagwati. In a press release dated 8 September 2008, the Institute of Directors announced the names of the winners. One of them was Satyam Computer Services, the Hyderabad headquartered information technology giant.

It won the Golden Peacock for Excellence in Corporate Governance in the field of Risk Management and Compliance Issues. In layman’s English, Satyam was rewarded by its peers for successfully navigating risk and also for complying with rules and regulations.