June, PC Mahalanobis, and the 'Sanctity of Data': National Statistics Day 2023

The first was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a politician who founded the Bhartiya Jan Sangh, which now goes by the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dominates large swathes of Indian polity. The second was Sukumar Sen, a quintessential bureaucrat who supervised and oversaw the 1952 and 1957 Lok Sabha and assembly elections as independent India’s first Chief Election Commissioner. Using meagre resources and technology, Sen set a gold standard for conducting elections that is still a marvel of modern democracy.

The third personality is less talked about even though the institutions he set up and the legacy that he has left behind are equally important; and even more relevant in contemporary India. The authors are talking about PC Mahalanobis, the man who taught India the value, sanctity, and importance of credible statistics, numbers, and data.