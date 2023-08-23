August, Andhra, Anjaih: How Congress Was Wiped Out From Its Bastion in the South

It was arguably the last authoritarian decision taken by Indira Gandhi before she fell to a volley of bullets shot at her by assassins.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the erstwhile superstar of Telugu cinema N T Rama Rao, had gone to the United States for a complicated and painful triple coronary bypass surgery. While he was in a hospital in America, trusted advisors of Indira Gandhi hatched a diabolical plot to execute a palace coup against him.

They persuaded a senior Telugu Desam (the party floated by NTR in 1982) leader N Bhaskara Rao to play Judas. Governor Ram Lal was pliable enough to do as Delhi ordered. On 14 August 1984, a tired and weakened NTR landed in Hyderabad after recovering from the surgery. On 15 August, the coup was executed without NTR getting even a whiff of it.

N Bhaskara Rao “revolted” along with some other MLAs. As if his life depended on speed, Ram Lal dismissed NTR as the chief minister and installed Bhaskara Rao in his place.