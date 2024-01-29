How Indira’s Wish Became Congress’ Command: The Rise of an Authoritarian Leader

(This is part two of a four-part 'January' series that revisits significant historical events and policies, and how the lessons learned from them continue to be of relevance in present-day politics and society. Read part one here.)

It remains one of the enduring mysteries of Independent India. Many critical analysts suggest that the process of the Nehru-Gandhi controlling the Indian National Congress (INC) as a family fiefdom that started in 1929 was further cemented in 1959. Suddenly, the then less than 40-year-old daughter of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi was elected as the President of Congress.

By no means was this a decision foisted on the party by Nehru.