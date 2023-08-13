A Plot Worthy of Machiavelli: Diplomatic Cable 'Leak' Demanding Imran's Removal

Indeed, on 20 July, Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan, who was missing since May, suddenly re-appeared and recorded a statement before the magistrate stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had told him to use the secret communication for political purposes.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah – who had earlier declared that ‘only one of us can exist... When we feel our existence is being threatened, we will go to a point where we will not bother whether a move is democratic or not,” - then said that holding on to a secret document was punishable under the Official Secrets Act.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called it a 'massive crime'. Khan is done for. Unless someone moves court to say that the ‘foreign conspiracy’ was a reality, and that justifies the actions of the jailed leader. A long shot, but it's possible.

But now Sharif seems to have shot down even that.

On 10 August, he said, “Former ambassador and [now] Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed clearly stated that there was no discussion of a conspiracy in his meeting with (US Assistant Secretary of State) Donald Lu.” And more notably, former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other high-ranking officials had also confirmed that there was no foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.

That’s strange, given thaty the NSC did meet (March 22) with a statement even on Twitter alleging ‘blatant interference’ in the affairs of the country. The demarche was issued thereafter. Shortly after the meeting, Army Chief Bajwa went completely against his PM by strongly criticising the Russian invasion ( though he admitted ‘legitimate security concerns’, which is a Chinese position).