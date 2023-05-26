Pakistan Considers Banning Imran Khan's PTI: Why Attack a Sinking Ship?

After Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf Party conducted widespread protests which saw violence and loss of life, prompted by Khan's arrest, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government was considering banning the party.

The government is tightening the screws on the PTI, specifically over the events of 9 May, which was strongly condemned by Pakistan's civil and military leadership and was further declared a "Black Day."