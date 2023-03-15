From Diamonds to Rolexes: What Is Pakistan’s Toshakhana Case Against Imran Khan?

Even though a complaint was filed with the Federal Information Commission, which ruled against the Cabinet Division’s move, the government refused to provide the details. Subsequently, the journalist filed a case in Islamabad High Court, which ordered the government to provide the details.

Unfortunately for Khan, before he was able to provide (or not provide) details of the gifts he received, he was ousted from office in April 2022 after he lost a no-confidence vote, which Khan alleged was part of a “US-led conspiracy” owed to his foreign policy decisions on Afghanistan, Russia, and China.

Trouble kicked off for Khan after the Toshakhana case was filed back in August 2022 after the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a case against PTI chief Khan seeking his lifetime disqualification for not disclosing information on gifts presented to the Toshakhana or the proceeds from the “illegal” sale of some of the items.