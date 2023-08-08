“Being arrested in countries like Pakistan is like a badge of honour for politicians, mainly because the incarcerations were ordered by dictators,” Pakistani journalist Lubna Jerar Naqvi told The Quint, a few days after an anti-graft agency arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Currently, Khan is being held in Attock, a facility notorious for housing convicted militants and violent offenders. Sources familiar with the situation report that he has been assigned his own cell with amenities like a fan and private bathing facilities, a notable improvement compared to the generally harsh conditions in the prison.